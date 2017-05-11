Top Business Minds to Attend BHF Forums

The Board of Healthcare Funders of Southern Africa (BHF) has launched an initiative to hone strategic thinking around industry issues through monthly Healthcare Forums.

The current leaner, tougher business environment is driving managers to acquire stronger skills and gain a deeper understanding of the key strategic issues facing business and industry.

In May and June, managers will be able to attend the next round of popular BHF Healthcare Forums which serve as ‘incubators’, providing a platform to network with industry peers and to learn from some of South Africa’s top business minds.

The forums kick off tomorrow where the globally renowned businesswomen who made news for being the first female Director of Shoprite Holdings Ltd, Dr Anna Mokgokong, will address healthcare funding managers.

On Fri, 9 June, Founder of Brait, South Africa’s premier private equity business, Antony Ball, will engage with the industry. He will be joined by acclaimed health economist and opinion leader, Moremi Nkosi, and Chief Financial Officer of Vodacom International Business, Sitholizwe Mdlalose.

“Opportunities to interact and learn more at key industry events and conferences remains very much a privilege of the C-Suite. If we are to develop and empower our managers and to step up as future leaders who will be responsible for the sustainability of the private healthcare industry and the South Africans that it serves, this mind set must change,” said Chairperson of the BHF, Dr Clarence Mini.

“That’s why these forums are firmly focused on providing managers with an opportunity to engage on the broader challenges and opportunities within the healthcare industry,” continued Dr Mini.

The opportunity to develop new talent is particularly important in one of the most complex and challenging environments and the BHF Healthcare Forums will help to address this.

They are designed for managers to openly debate and discuss key issues and challenges in the workplace and the industry, promote and share ideas, and identify areas that they can improve on.

Each session is hosted by mentors and business people from within and outside the healthcare industry who share their insights and counsel on burning industry issues, regulation and business challenges, as well as how their own career journeys have evolved.

“These forums will act as catalyst for a new way of thinking about the importance of growing and equipping today’s managers for future leadership roles. Networking, mentorship and encouraging collaboration will be the focus in an industry that needs astute and strategically competent people to take it forward in time of increased economic and regulatory uncertainty, technological advancements and changing consumer paradigms,” concluded Dr Mini.

For more information on the forums, contact Mary Manamela at the BHF on marym@bhfglobal.com or call 011 537 0270.

For more information contact news@eHealthNews.co.za, like us on Facebook or tweet us @eHealthNewsZA

Did you find this eHealth article interesting or valuable? TWEET THE ARTICLE SHARE ON FACEBOOK



