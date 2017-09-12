Healthcare CEOs to Respond to NHI Challenges at HASA Conference

In what is expected to be a highlight at the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) 2017 Conference, leaders from the public and private healthcare sectors will participate in a panel discussion on the private sector’s responses to National Health Insurance (NHI) and its immediate priorities.

Vishal Brijlal, who has worked extensively within the Department of Health to provide the groundwork for NHI, will join the Chief Executive Officers of Netcare, Mediclinic and Discovery Health in a discussion chaired by the BBC’s Lerato Mbele, anchor of Africa Business Report.

“The panel discussion will be important in that the private sector will have the opportunity to respond to the Department of Health’s objectives and plans in an open forum,” said CEO of HASA, Dr Dumisani Bomela.

“We believe a healthy and open discussion of this type is sorely needed as the various players in the healthcare system will need to find ways of improving the performance and outcomes of the healthcare system to the benefit of all South Africans,” continued Dr Bomela.

The panel discussion will follow what will be equally interesting contributions from two Chief Executives from Brazil, who will discuss how their country has formed a collaborative system in which the public and private sectors have found, and are continuing to find, ways to work together, including finding a valuable role for medical schemes in their healthcare system.

“The conference, which will also include contributions by Neil Kirby of Werksmans Attorneys, who will speak on the legislative pathway to NHI; Shivani Ranchod from Insight Actuaries, who will provide an actuarial view of universal healthcare; as well as Victoria Barr from FTI Consulting, who will address learnings from price regulation in the UK, will give delegates comprehensive perspectives into the many challenges our pathway to universal healthcare faces in this country. But all of these speakers, and others, will also provide suggestions and thought-provoking insights into the potential and possibilities that exist through collaborative efforts,” said Chairman of HASA, Melanie Da Costa.

The conference runs at the Cape Town International Conference Centre from 25 September to 27 September 2017.

To register for the conference, to view speaker biographies and to access the conference programme, go to www.conferencehasa.co.za.

