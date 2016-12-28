Neebo Wearable Developed for Infants

Czech startup, Daatrics, has developed a new wearable designed especially to monitor the vital signs of babies and toddlers.

Called Neebo, the wrist-worn wearable monitor’s the child’s heart rate, oxygen intake, body temperature and any sounds they make. The information is then sent via Bluetooth to a smartphone companion app.

The information is also sent to the charging station device that can be placed in the child’s room, which produces an alert if it detects any abnormalities in the data such as abnormal heart rate or a high or low temperature.

Similar to other fitness trackers, Neebo runs on a battery that can last for a week and is baby proof in that it’s safe to chew on and also has a childproof clasp.

While Neebo has only undergone internal, unofficial testing with children in the Czech Republic, the startup is in talks with a hospital in Portugal to begin studies for clinical validation. The startup then plans to embark on more studies across Europe and the US, which can lead to more biometrics being added to focus more on children with certain health issues or special needs.

“We are also giving away the API to certain parenting apps, and are looking to connected health platform integration as we move towards FDA submission,” said Daatrics CEO, Andrey Kharullaev, during an interview with MobiHealthNews.

In the future, Daatrics also wants to apply artificial intelligence (AI) and more sophisticated sensors to form an eavesdrop feature that could notify the parents if another person is harming or yelling at the child.

“With the final iteration, it will start to educate the AI and detect baby abuse – slapping, yelling, pushing – and will start to analyse the audio environment to detect patterns. We want it to be able to detect the event and confirm with other sensors to work with higher accuracy,” said Kharullaev.

Neebo is available for pre-order on their website and is expected to be shipped in early 2017. The company is limiting pre-orders to 2,000, and each wearable will cost $199 during the initial phase before going up to $295.

For more information contact news@eHealthNews.co.za, like us on Facebook or tweet us @eHealthNewsZA.

Did you find this eHealth article interesting or valuable? TWEET THE ARTICLE SHARE ON FACEBOOK



