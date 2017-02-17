Mpumalanga Power Cuts May Affect Hospitals

The Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) has hit back at Eskom for initiating power cuts in two municipalities in Mpumalanga, saying that it may seriously affect private and public hospitals serving these areas.

Eskom is initiating power cuts in Doornpoort, Churchill, KwaGuqa, Witbank and Ermelo in response to outstanding debt to the electricity provider, which is reported to be in the region of R1 billion.

According to HASA, even though hospitals are functioning through the use of back-up generators, these are not long-term solutions to the situation and may constitute an ongoing risk to patients and those seeking medical assistance, including those who may need critical care.

Once more, since the municipalities don’t have the money to repay Eskom, it’s reasonable to conclude that this matter may take some time to resolve, adding more stress to the hospital’s power supply.

“It is therefore a matter of urgency that the Government acts through its relevant agencies to restore power to affected hospitals to ensure the provision of healthcare is not compromised,” said Executive: Public Affairs at HASA, Mark Peach.

“Similarly, it is urgent that Eskom recognises that the provision of healthcare through affected hospitals should not be compromised because of the failure of municipalities to resolve their debt obligations,” concluded Peach.

For more information contact news@eHealthNews.co.za, like us on Facebook or tweet us @eHealthNewsZA.

Did you find this eHealth article interesting or valuable? TWEET THE ARTICLE SHARE ON FACEBOOK



