Medtronic and Fitbit Partner for Diabetes Management

Global medical technology developer, Medtronic, has partnered with connected health and fitness developer, Fitbit, to integrate health and activity tracking for patients living with diabetes to share with their physicians.

Maintaining and tracking glucose levels is critical to effectively managing diabetes. For people living with type II diabetes, understanding how exercise affects glucose levels is a critical element to proper glucose management and long-term health.

Additionally, many patients are manually tracking and recording their physical activity, requiring them to recall and communicate that information to their physician from memory.

Medtronic’s iPro2 myLog app will allow type II diabetes patients to easily combine data generated by their Fitbit activity tracker and Medtronic’s glucose level tracker iPro2 professional CGM system, eliminating the need to enter physical activity data manually, and providing a clear understanding of how exercise impacts glucose levels.

MyLog is intended to simplify the sharing of information with a patient’s healthcare team, facilitating productive discussions about care and the benefits of exercise on diabetes management.

“We believe monitoring glucose is a critical element in the management of diabetes and therefore, glucose should be included among other vital signs. As such, it has never been more important to increase the collaboration between healthcare and technology to simplify daily diabetes management for patients living with type II diabetes,” said Vice President and General Manager of Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies at Medtronic, Laura Stoltenberg.

“By creating a connection between physical activity and glucose levels, our iPro2 myLog mobile app solution provides new tools and insights, so that physicians can optimise therapy and patients can better understand how to manage their diabetes. By helping people with diabetes implement lasting lifestyle changes, this partnership underscores our commitment to transforming diabetes care, together, for greater freedom and better health,” continued Stoltenberg.

“We believe the integration of wearable technology with professional diagnostic tools can provide a more accurate and actionable view of a patient’s physical activity,” said vice president of Digital Health for Fitbit, Adam Pellegrini.

“By partnering with Medtronic, we are able to bring the power of Fitbit’s automatic activity tracking together with continuous glucose monitoring, allowing patients and providers to have a more informed conversation,” concluded Pellegrini.

MyLog is currently available for Android and iOS smartphones for patients undergoing evaluation with Medtronic’s iPro2 professional CGM system.

