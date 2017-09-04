Lean Healthcare Summit Attracts Key NHI Decision-makers

The National Department of Health (NDoH) is sending a group of key decision-makers to the Lean Healthcare Summit to determine how the lean approach can support the achievement of National Health Insurance (NHI).

This follows confirmation that Gauteng MEC for Health, Dr Gwen Ramokgopa, will open the Summit taking place on 7th September at The Forum Campus in Bryanston, Gauteng.

The MEC will be joined by the CEO at the Spital Männedorf Hospital in Switzerland, Dr Stefan Metzker, and the CEO at Catalysis in the US, Dr John Toussaint, to share ideas on how to innovate in both public and private healthcare facilities.

The Lean Institute Africa (LIA) has, to date, conducted numerous lean workshops in collaboration with the Gauteng and Western Cape Health Departments to successfully reduce patient waiting times at hospital pharmacies by half. Similarly, triage waiting times in emergency units have reduced from 25 to 12 minutes and theatre start-time has improved from 30% to 70%.

“The NDoH has endorsed the LIA’s on-going improvement initiatives in the public health sector, which are becoming increasingly important as the country moves towards implementing NHI,” said Marketing and Events Manager at LIA, Mia Faull.

Throughout the one-day Lean Healthcare Summit, special focus will be given to how to improve service delivery; the need to prioritise patient-centred care; and improving staff morale by reducing unnecessary burden.

“While the NDoH’s core function and responsibility is to deliver a comprehensive package of health services to the people, the reality is that this intention is a huge challenge due to the burden of disease, the complexity of health service delivery and the need for systems to strengthen,” said Faull.

“South African health professionals and leaders need urgent support to meet this intention. We believe lean management has the potential to transform healthcare, and service delivery more widely, in South Africa. During the Lean Healthcare Summit we look forward to bringing people working on process and quality improvement in healthcare together to learn, share and be inspired,” concluded Faull.

