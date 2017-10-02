Dr Paul Soko Joins the HASA Board

Executive of Life Healthcare’s Clinical Directorate, Dr Paul Soko, has been elected to the Hospital Association of South Africa (HASA) Board of Directors. The selection was made during the HASA Annual General Meeting held during the Association’s recent conference in Cape Town.

Dr Soko holds an MBChB and a Master of Philosophy degree in Economic Policy, as well as a Postgraduate Diploma in HIV Management and a Postgraduate Diploma in Child Health.

“Dr Soko’s experience in clinical governance and quality and risk management at different organisations, both in the hospital and funder sectors, along with his strong academic background will make him an invaluable member of the Board, as HASA engages in healthcare reform and seeks opportunities to collaborate in initiatives that will benefit all South Africans,” said the re-elected Chairman of the Board of HASA, Melanie Da Costa. Da Costa is Director Strategy and Health Policy at Netcare.

Chief Marketing Officer at Mediclinic, Dr Biren Valodia, will continue as Deputy Chairman of HASA, and Zuid-Afrikaans Hospital General Manager, Tienie van der Berg, retains his role as Treasurer.

One Board seat remains vacant following the passing away of Kurt Worrall-Clare, the acting Chief Executive of the National Hospital Network. Nominations will be invited from members and an appointment will be made in due course.

The remainder of the Board is as follows: Lynelle Bagwandeen – Company Secretary and General Counsel at Netcare; Amil Devchand – Chairman of the National Hospital Network and Chief Operating officer at Lenmed; Clara Findlay – Head of Legal Services at Mediclinic; and Matthew Prior – Executive of Funder Relations and Health Policy.

Dr Dumisani Bomela is the CEO of HASA and sits on the Board as an executive, unaligned to the organisation’s membership.

