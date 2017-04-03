Adcock Ingram to Acquire Virtual Logistics

In a significant move to expand their distribution offering, Adcock Ingram Healthcare (Pty) Ltd has acquired Virtual Logistics (Pty) Ltd, a national and cross border fine distribution company. The acquisition will be effective April 2017.

Already a well-established logistics operator, Adcock Ingram is the only local pharmaceutical company offering a full service pharmaceutical distribution solution. As a leading pharmaceutical company, Adcock Ingram does direct distribution nationally to wholesalers, hospitals pharmacies and home deliveries to patients.

“This acquisition brings us closer to realising our strategic vision of owning a fully compliant network and will make us one of the largest fine distributors in the country,” said Managing Director of the Distribution division, Tobie Krige.

“Virtual Logistics has an extensive national footprint across South Africa with tailored solutions for hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, healthcare practices and general retail delivery outlets. This expanded footprint will complement our operational reach and capacity, allowing for improved service levels to customers, especially pharmacies. Our well established ability to offer a contract service to potential customers will be enhanced by this deal,” continued Krige.

The reach of over 3,000 destinations, currently serviced by Virtual Logistics, will enhance and expand the Adcock Ingram offering of over 6,000 drop points allowing greater choice in ‘route to market’ for all industry stakeholders. This is of particular importance in the pharmaceutical industry where compliance requirements are non-negotiable.

“Adcock Ingram’s valuable owner driver enterprise development initiative will gain critical mass as we combine the two companies’ schemes under the new structure, which will assist in achieving our transformation objectives,” concluded Krige.

Managing Director and owner of Virtual Logistics, Jeanette Charlton, will join the Adcock Ingram Distribution management team to ensure a seamless integration process.

“I am excited about the future of Virtual Logistics and this opportunity for the company to reach its full potential under the Adcock Ingram umbrella,” said Charlton.

